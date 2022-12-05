(The Center Square) – Delaware’s public health workforce and infrastructure is getting an infusion of federal funding.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is sending $11,021,366 to Delaware that will be used to strengthen the state’s health care workforce and its infrastructure, Gov. John Carney said. The organization is awarding $3.2 billion across the country to help states provide people, services, and systems that are necessary to maintain public health.
Of the funding, according to the release, $3 billion stems from the American Rescue Plan Act, and is earmarked to recruit, retain, and train health care workers. Focus is being placed on critical frontline public health workers, including epidemiologists, contact tracers, laboratory scientists, community health workers, and data analysts.
“Our public health workers have an important role in our state, and we are grateful for the services they provide to help keep Delawareans healthy,” Carney said in a release. “The last few years highlighted the impact that our public health team can make in our communities. These federal funds will strengthen Delaware’s public health system and enable us to recruit and train more workers to deliver key services across our state."
U.S. Sen. Tom Carper, D-DE, said the pandemic illustrated how “important, strong and durable” the public health system is in the state.
“This funding will go toward retaining and attracting employees into this critical sector of our workforce,” Carper said in a release. “As our public health systems face continuous obstacles, I am grateful that our state will be able to take the steps necessary to ensure Delaware is resilient against all future health crises.”
U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-DE, said not only will the funding be used to retain and train a workforce, but it will also allow the state’s Division of Public Health to train a workforce that will reach all corners of the state.