(The Center Square) – Supplement Nutrition Assistance Program recipients in the state will be receiving emergency benefits on Thursday.
The state’s Division of Social Services announced the benefits, along with Temporary Assistance for Needy Families and General Assistance programs, will be issued as part of the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The past few months of the pandemic have been challenging for Delawareans, especially for vulnerable individuals and families,” DHSS Secretary Molly Magarik said in the release. “These continued emergency benefits offer much-needed support to those impacted by the Omicron surge and now as we start on the path to recovery.”
The SNAP emergency food benefit was issued Wednesday and should be available to patrons Electronic Benefit Cards on Thursday. TANF and General Assistance recipients will receive a cash benefit check on or after Thursday.
SNAP households will receive at least $95 in emergency food benefits. The $95 is the maximum benefit amount. Households who receive calculated benefits will see the benefit amount of $95 or more, in addition to the monthly benefit amount, according to the release.
Recipients of TANF and General Assistance will see an increase in the monthly benefit amount, which is determined by the number of people living in a household. Those households already receiving the maximum benefit or have a pro-rated benefit for the month of February are not eligible for the February emergency cash funds.
Emergency benefits, according to the release, have been issued each month to eligible households since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.
Benefits are calculated by taking the maximum benefit amount for the size of the household and subtracting the household’s current monthly benefit amount.
According to the release, a household of one has a monthly maximum benefit of $250, whereas a family of four could receive a maximum of $835.
The division estimates that 58,222 homes are set to receive the emergency SNAP benefits, with $11.4 million in emergency food benefits being distributed for the month.
For TANF, a household of one could receive a maximum benefit amount of $201, whereas a family of four could receive a maximum of $407, according to the release.
One person could receive the maximum amount of General Assistance for $79, whereas a family of four could receive $169.
The state estimates 152 households would be eligible for emergency cash assistance, with $21,866 being distributed.