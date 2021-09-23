(The Center Square) – Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in the state will have a little extra in their accounts at the end of the month, state officials said.
In a Thursday news release, the Division of Social Services said it will issue emergency benefits to residents who currently have an active account.
“With the increased impact of COVID-19 in our state driven by the Delta variant, these emergency benefits continue to be critical to our most vulnerable residents,” DHSS Secretary Molly Magarik said in the release. “For families who are struggling because of the economic impact of the pandemic, this emergency assistance offers continuing help in paying for food and other basic necessities. We are grateful for this ongoing emergency support.”
The division said the funds will be issued to SNAP participants and those receiving Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and General Assistance (GA) on Sept. 29 and should appear on debit cards on Sept. 30. TANF and GA households should receive the emergency cash benefit check on or after Sept. 29, the release reads.
According to the release, SNAP households receiving the maximum food benefit will receive $95 in emergency food benefits, while households with a calculated emergency food benefit less than $95 will see their benefit increased to $95.
For TANF and GA households, according to the release, the monthly benefit will be increased to a maximum benefit amount for the size of the household. Those already receiving the maximum amounts, or receive a pro-rated amount, will not be eligible for emergency cash funds, the release said.
The division said 56,300 households are set to receive the emergency SNAP allotment, which will eclipse $10.5 million for the month in emergency benefits, according to the release.
The state will issue $19,100 in emergency benefits to 155 households enrolled in the emergency cash assistance this month.