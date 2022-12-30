(The Center Square) – Citing an "overwhelming demand for assistance," the Delaware agency overseeing the state’s pandemic-related rental assistance program announced recently it will cut off new applications in the new year.
For several years, the Delaware State Housing Authority, a governing function first established in 1968, has been disbursing assistance payments to renters and landlords impacted from COVID-19.
While the incremental payouts will continue into the foreseeable future, the authority in mid-December announced it was halting new applications into what formally has been known as the Delaware Housing Assistance Program as of Monday, Jan. 2.
The authority in 2021 established the assistance program through the U.S. Treasury Department’s Emergency Rental Assistance program in two increments.
The first increment, disbursed in January 2021, has been depleted, according to state officials. The second could continue through 2025, unless remaining funds are exhausted beforehand.
Tenants and landlords with pending applications submitted to the assistance program’s portal prior to the Jan. 2 cutoff will have submitted materials reviewed, according to the DSHA.
With the new application cutoff imminent, housing authority representatives say new applications, as well as recertifications, continued being processed "in the order received."
Applicants are "encouraged to monitor their emails, text messages and voicemails for status updates," a statement from the agency reads.
According to state officials, Delaware has dispersed more than $122 million in rental and utility assistance to qualified applicants. An estimated 22,000 residents across the state have been the recipients of the funds.
At this time, the authority is not stating when exactly the rental assistance program will cease in Delaware. A statement, however, notes, "The program in its current format will eventually end."
The federal funds used to fuel the state’s assistance programs "are being depleted at an exorbitated rate," according to the statement.
Since its inception nearly two years ago, the DSHA put in place a number of eligibility requirements for recipients of the rental assistance program.
Among them: Unemployment or reduced income, alongside "significant costs" or other financial hardships directly or indirectly related to the pandemic. Applicants also have been receiving income at or below the 50-percent threshold of the specific community’s median income levels.
While the rental assistance program is winding down, Delaware residents at risk of homelessness and cutoffs from utility services do have other options for assistance.
There are similar programs in place through one of the state’s 15 Community Navigators organizations.