(The Center Square) – A Delaware task force has signed off on a report outlining a series of potential long-range improvements that could cost upward of $121.9 million at the Legislative Hall complex in Dover.
With minimal discussion, the General Assembly’s Legislative Building Committee on Thursday approved a consultant’s final report on the list of possible upgrades to the facility, which are focused on security, accessibility, technology enhancements and reconfigured office space.
“I think this is a complete report that is reflective of our work,” said Senate Secretary Ryan Dunphy, who chairs the committee.
The committee-approved draft of the final report was not readily made available to the public after the meeting, though it is subject to further amendment. It is set to go through additional channels, including – ultimately – the full General Assembly for final action.
Bear-based StudioJAED was the consulting firm tapped to comb through Legislative Hall and provide recommendations.
Philip Conte, principal with StudioJAED, was at the committee meeting and indicated there were “a few changes” incorporated into the document since its last review a month ago.
In his presentation before the committee, Conte said the document met the firm’s criteria of being complete, consistent, clear and concise.
“We fully stand behind this document, as meeting those four Cs,” Conte said. “I’m very proud to deliver it to you.”
According to StudioJAED’s analysis, the project in its entirety falls into one of three buckets: trade costs ($73.82 million); contingencies, supervision and administration ($24.29 million); and soft costs ($23.79 million).
The list of proposed improvements includes an addition onto the facility reconfiguring the current main entrance. The specific line item would carry a price tag of at least $29.5 million.
Other improvements include a proposed pedestrian tunnel that would run under Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and connect to a new Legislative Hall parking garage. The parking garage would replace an existing lot at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Water Street.
The Legislative Building Committee held its first meeting nearly a year ago, in response to House Joint Resolution 3, which created the task force “for the purpose of studying and recommending a plan to address the technology, security and space needs for Legislative Hall.”
Since the committee’s formation, the scope of the study has been refined, as has data related to the costs that could be required to see all of the components through to the finish line.
In discussions with the committee a month ago, Conte indicated glass and aluminum building supplies have increased 30% to 40% since inflation set in.