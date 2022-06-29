(The Center Square) – One-time $500 bonuses to all state employees plus merit pay raises between 2% and 9% are included in the $5 billion budget signed by Delaware Gov. John Carney.
In addition to workers, the state also made investments in public schools and education programming. Senate Bill 250, as the FY23 budget is formally known, sends more taxpayer dollars into K-12 education and programs at the University of Delaware, Delaware State University and Delaware Technical Community College, a release from the second-term Democrat says.
In addition to the budget measure, Carney authorized an appropriation of $378.6 million that covers paid family leave, and the Library Connection program. The latter, the release says, connects school libraries with the Delaware library catalog.
In the release, Carney said, “We’re making historic movement of the merit pay scales in state government to make our work force stronger to further recognize the great work that state employees do every day. We also will be funding the statewide paid family leave program.
“All of these steps will help ensure Delaware is the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”