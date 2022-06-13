(The Center Square) – One branch of the Delaware legislature has signed off on refinements to a year-old bill that takes aim at large-capacity magazine weapons and their accessibility across the state.
On a 13-7 vote, the Senate has adopted a substitute to a bill initially adopted during last year’s legislative session. Senate Bill 6 created the Delaware Large Capacity Magazine Prohibition Act of 2021.
Building off the existing provisions in SB6, the substitute act would prohibit the manufacture, sale, receipt, transfer and possession of a large-capacity magazine. Language also has been added to the legislation to define such weapons as having “a capacity to accept more than 17 rounds of ammunition.”
Additionally, the substitute bill would establish a buyback program, which the Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security would oversee, for anyone in possession of a large-capacity magazine.
As written, the substitute legislation does provide several exceptions. Members of law enforcement and the military, for instance, would not be subject to the provisions.
“This substitute bill is the product of years of compromise,” state Sen. David Sokola, D-Newark, said when it went for a floor vote June 7.
With the Senate’s bill passed, the substitute version of the legislation is now in the hands of the House of Representatives for consideration.
The Delaware General Assembly is looking at the tightened restrictions on such large-capacity magazine weapons such as AR-15 style guns at a time when the long-running gun rights debate has again entered national discourse on the heels of last month’s school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
During the recent floor debate, Sokola said he viewed the original act, and its substitute, as a common sense means of curbing mass casualty shootings.
“The reason is obvious,” Sokola said. “The more bullets you can fire, the more death and injury you can cause. We have a responsibility to curb the epidemic on gun violence in this country. These reforms have proven to work.”
State Sen. Brian Pettyjohn, R-Georgetown, had presented an amendment to the substitute bill, though it was rejected on a 13-6 vote. Pettyjohn’s amendment would have excluded manufacturing companies from the substitute so they could continue providing high-capacity magazines in states where the weapons are still permitted.
Georgetown-based Atlantis Industries Corp., an injection molding company for high-capacity magazines, is in Pettyjohn’s district.
“I’ve talked to the manufacturer of the company, and he will move out (of Delaware), period,” Pettyjohn said if the substitute is adopted.
In his explanation of the failed amendment on the Senate floor, Pettyjohn said, “This is to keep jobs in this state.”
Sokola, who adamantly said Pettyjohn’s proposal “was not a friendly amendment,” said he would be amenable to taking up a separate bill related to the company at a later date.
“I don’t want Delaware to be a source of trauma in other states,” Sokola said.
Senators also took testimony from Anthony Delcollo, legal counsel to the Delaware State Senate Minority Caucus, who raised concerns with SB6 and its substitute. Delcollo said the legislation could be challenged on a number of grounds – including, but not limited to, property rights.
“I would like to see a solution to the problem at hand that exposes us to minimal risk,” Delcollo said.