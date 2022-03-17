(The Center Square) – An effort to clean up The First State’s water is now underway, state officials said.
The state’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, working with the Division of Public Health announced a new initiative to recruit for new water quality improvement projects beginning March 24 in an attempt to ensure the state has a clean water supply.
Do you have a water quality improvement project you're looking to launch in #Delaware? Send them our way! Learn more: #netDE https://t.co/OhmNBGSySY— Delaware DNREC (@DelawareDNREC) March 16, 2022
The department is seeking to develop the 2022 Clean Water State Revolving Fund and Drinking Water State Revolving project priority lists that would compete for Bipartisan Infrastructure Law dollars for those projects.
According to the release, Notices of Intent for wastewater, drinking water, stormwater, and various related infrastructure projects are to be received by the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Environmental Finance department by 4:30 p.m. April 25.
As part of the initiative, according to the release, the department will host a State Revolving Loan Fund virtual public workshop at 10 a.m. March 24. The presentation will highlight the two programs, and those in attendance will learn about how to go about requesting financial assistance for wastewater and drinking water projects.
In addition, those attending the workshop, according to the release, will be taught how programs administered by the department can offer a varying range of financial aid, including a one-stop loan process.
Under the infrastructure law, patrons will be able to apply for supplemental funding to combat emerging contaminants and lead service line replacement, in addition to additional subsidies for disadvantaged communities regarding water infrastructure projects, according to the release.
The workshop will also address ranking criteria for projects, construction requirements, and how to apply for infrastructure grants.
Preregistration is required for the workshop.