(The Center Square) – A new plan that would provide mortgage relief to Delaware residents has been approved by the federal government, state officials said.
The Delaware State Housing Authority announce the Delaware Mortgage Relief Program has been green lighted by the U.S. Department of Treasury. The program, anticipated to open this summer, is funded through dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act and the Homeowners Assistance Fund.
“Every day, our staff works hard to help Delawareans achieve homeownership. Yet, it is important to know that is not where our support stops,” Eugene Young Jr., executive director of DSHA, said in the release. “This program will allow Delawareans to stay in their homes as we continue to recover from the pandemic.”
According to the release, the program will providing financial assistance up to $40,000 for those households that experienced hardships related to COVID-19, putting homeowners into mortgage delinquency or forbearance.
Funds from the program, according to the release, can be used for mortgage, property tax, chattel loan, land lease, water and sewer utilities, homeowner or condominium association fees, and homeowners’ insurance.
To be eligible for the program, according to the release, a homeowner must be a state resident owning or occupying their primary home in Delaware; and, their income must fall at or below 150% of the area median income or 100% of the median income for the United States, whichever is larger.
According to the release, the eligibility requirements mandate the financial hardship was to have taken place after Jan. 21, 2020, and be a lower income or an increase in expenses. Delinquency must also be at least 30 days and include forbearance payments.