(The Center Square) – With the signing of a House bill, Delaware residents will be receiving direct payments to combat inflation, Gov. John Carney said.
The governor signed House Bill 360 which will send $300 payments to Delaware taxpayers and adults to address rising costs for gasoline and groceries through the 2022 Delaware Relief Rebate Program. The program is estimated to return $230 million to taxpayers.
The bipartisan tax rebate will provide $600 for married couples. Payments are expected to be delivered at the end of May for those who have already filed 2020 personal income tax returns.
“Delaware families are dealing with higher costs at the grocery store and the gas pump,” Carney said in the release. “Every taxpayer I’ve ever talked to expects us to manage their money in a way that’s responsible and sustainable over the long term. These direct payments to Delaware families are part of a broader, responsible budget proposal that will invest in education, our economy, and Delaware communities, and increase our reserves to prepare our state for the future.”
According to the fiscal note attached to the bill, the cost for the Department of Finance to create a process to identify, verify, and provide payments is estimated to run between $2 million to $3 million. Costs for the program are call center operations, preparing and sending payments, postage, and programming.
For those resident individual income taxpayers who timely filed a calendar year 2020 personal income tax return, they will receive a one-time payment of $300 during fiscal year 2022. The Department of Finance estimates that 621,600 residents filed a return in 2020.
The act also requires the Department of Finance to establish a process to identify, verify and provide a payment of $300 to those resident adults who did not file a calendar year 2020 personal income tax return. The Delaware Population Consortium estimates an additional 168,249 adults will be eligible to receive a payment, assuming the payments will be processed in fiscal year 2023.
The costs for the program, according to the note, will be funded through a special fund revenue realized through the collection of delinquent taxes that are authorized to be retained by the Department of Finance.
The general fund revenue loss for fiscal year 2022 is estimated at $186.5 million. In fiscal year 2023, a required appropriation of $50.5 million is necessary to fund the program.
Senate Majority Leader Bryan Townsend, D-Newark, said this is an example of how state leadership has stepped up throughout the pandemic to help residents weather the economic impact of rising prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We voted to raise the minimum wage, exempted Delawareans and local businesses from state unemployment taxes, increased access to primary care and, passed legislation to create a paid family and medical leave insurance program in the First State,” Townsend said in the release. “Now, we are putting money back in the hands of taxpayers at a time when they are facing higher costs for groceries, fuel and other household bills.”
For more information about the program, go to de.gov/rebate.