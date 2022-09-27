(The Center Square) – Mental health resources is the focus of a federal investment in Delaware schools.
Schools in The First State will receive a portion of $4.8 million through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act that will be used to assist schools in providing mental health resources for students, said U.S. Sen. Tom Carper, D-DE. The funding was announced during a roundtable discussion about youth mental health at Colonial School District.
The act, according to the release, addresses youth mental health services and includes $1 billion that is to be used to design and create safer, healthier classroom environments, and $1 billion for hiring more school-based health professionals across the country.
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visited Eisenberg Elementary, which was the first school in the state to have a wellness center and has led the way in supporting student mental health.
“The wellness center at this school represents the sort of integrated mental health support we need to see systematized across this country,” Cardona said in the release. “We owe it to our children to raise the bar for them – to do more, not the same as we did before the pandemic.”
Blunt Rochester cited the COVID-19 pandemic as taking a toll on youth mental health that not only affected Delaware students but students across the country.
“Today’s roundtable was an opportunity for us to come together to engage in a meaningful dialogue about the role all of us – elected officials, the Biden-Harris administration, school and community leaders, and health care professionals – play in providing our young people with the tools and resources they need to succeed,” Blunt Rochester said in a release. “But we know that more can and should be done to address this crisis.”