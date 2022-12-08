(The Center Square) – Delaware ranked 20th nationwide in a new report that illustrates strengths and challenges within the state’s health care system.
UnitedHealth Group released “American’s Health Rankings 2022 Annual Report," which tackles troubling disparities by race and ethnicity across nearly every aspect of health and well-being in the United States.
The report, according to the release, analyzed data through 80 measurements that reflect the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had at its height.
The report showed that Delaware has a low prevalence of frequent mental distress and a low percentage of adults who have avoided health care due to costs. The challenges the state faces include a low supply of dental providers and a high prevalence of physical inactivity.
The state ranked 17th in social and economic factors; 14th for physical environment; 15th in clinical care; 34th in behaviors; and 16th overall in health outcomes.
"The pandemic has impacted all of us in profound ways and at different times,” Dr. Rhonda Randall, executive vice president and chief medical officer for UnitedHealthcare, said in the report. “But who it impacted and how has varied greatly depending on age, race, gender, income, education and geography.
“This report not only provides a comprehensive look at our nation’s overall health, it helps us understand how the pandemic has impacted us differently and comparatively.”
Randall said the report also illustrates a “sharp increase” in drug deaths and disparities in that measure.
“We need to find ways to get those with substances abuse disorders the help they need,” Randall said. “The increase we see in mental health providers is a promising sign, but we still have a long way to go.”
Delaware had a 157% increase in drug overdose deaths from 2011 to 2020, according to information from the Delaware Environmental Public Health Tracking Network. Nationwide, there was a 30% increase in drug associated deaths from 2019 to 2020, which was the largest year-over-year increase since 2007.
In the most recent report, Delaware culled a ranking of 20th and saw a decrease in excessive drinking by 24% of adults from 2019 and 2021 and has a low Black/white residential segregation with an index of 46. The state ranked tops in the nation.
The state, according to the report, saw a 30% increase in flu vaccination coverage between 2018 and 2021, while there was a decrease of 22% in fourth-grade reading proficiency between 2019 and 2021. The state also has a higher percentage of households with food insecurity at 11.2%, compared to the national average of 10.4%.
According to the report, nationally, the premature death rate increased 18% from 2019 and 2020, which tracks the years of potential life lost before at 75 per 100,000 people.