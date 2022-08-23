(The Center Square) – Delaware is looking to use federal taxpayer money to secure new clean school buses at five school districts.
The state’s Department of Education said Tuesday it is pursuing grants through the federal Clean School Bus Rebate Program to secure 14 electric school buses and 17 propane buses.
“We’re grateful for the support of the Delaware Department of Transportation and the Loudoun County School District in Virginia on this project,” Secretary of Education Mark Holodick said in a release. “The expertise and advice of these partners helped us draft a strong proposal that, if successful, will help us continue our transition to a cleaner school bus fleet.”
According to the release, the state’s education department would be eligible for the program the same as a school district, as the state is the funder, purchaser, and title owner of nearly 500 school buses.
Rebate applications, according to the release, have been submitted for Brandywine, who plans to purchase seven propane-fueled buses; Caesar Rodney, who plans to purchase two propane buses; Capital School District, who plans to purchase three electric and one propane bus; Colonial School District, who plans to purchase three electric and one propane bus; and Red Clay Consolidated School District, who plans to purchase eight electric and six propane buses.
The program, which is run through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, offers incentives for electric and propane buses, which are cleaner than diesel-fueled buses. Currently, Delaware has 108 propane buses in service. The 14 electric buses would be the first in the state.
The state’s operator for transit buses is working on switching to electric transit buses, with six, while Loudoun County School District in Virginia started with five electric buses in a fleet that has more than 700 buses.
The rebate program, according to the release, does require the new, cleaner buses to replace aging school buses that are already in service. The program also calls for the primary replacement of diesel buses made in 2010 or earlier.
Under the program, the Delaware would replace state-owned school buses manufactured in 2012 or before, according to the release.
It is anticipated, according to the release, the decision on the application would be made in October.