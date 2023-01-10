(The Center Square) – A pair of justice divisions in Delaware have earned national accreditation.
The James T. Vaughn Correction Center earned national accreditation from the American Correctional Association, and Delaware Probation and Parole also earned reaccreditation, the state’s Department of Corrections announced.
The unanimous accreditations were received in the summer of 2022 at the organization’s national conference in New Orleans, according to the department.
Delaware’s fiscal year 2023 budget puts $404,296,342 in the Department of Corrections, with an operational budget consisting of $376,141,800 in state funding, according to Jason Miller, chief of communications and community relations for the department. The state also provided an additional $351,700 in state funds through the Grant-in-Aid Bill Appropriation Budget, and $20,733,290 in state funding from the Bond and Capital Improvement Budget. The state also received $3,945,952 in federal funding.
“Ten years ago, the Delaware Department of Correction set an ambitious goal to achieve national accreditation by the American Correctional Association and this year, despite the ongoing headwinds from the COVID pandemic and national employment challenges, we reached a historic milestone,” Department of Correction Commissioner Monroe B. Hudson Jr. said in a release. “Earning and maintaining ACA accreditation represents the gold standard of correctional practices and it requires adoption of industry-leading policies and practices, a willingness to subject ourselves to rigorous outside scrutiny, a commitment to maintaining transparency at all levels, and a track record of continuous improvement to meet our dual mission of public safety and offender rehabilitation.”
Delaware, Miller said, spends $149,949,000 in salaries for personnel at the major prisons, plus an additional $5,148,100 at the Steven R. Floyd Sr. Training Academy. The Office of the Chief features a budget of $1,952,300; Special Operations group receives $8,679,600; Delaware Correctional Industries receives $1,730,800; and the Intelligence Operations Center receives $1,730,800. Food services accounts for $8,327,200 and maintenance receives $6,597,800 in state funding.
In order to achieve accreditation, according to the release, correctional facilities undergo months, or years, of best practice analysis and internal policy development reviews and implementation. Facility leadership and designated accreditation teams facilitate the process for accreditation, which is a two- to three-day onsite audit from independent ACA auditors.
Accredited facilities, according to the release, are mandated to earn reaccreditation every three years.
The Vaughn Correctional Center, according to the release, was found in November 2021 to be in full compliance of the organization’s mandatory standards and was compliant with 99.5% of nonmandatory standards. Delaware Probation and Parole, during its June 2022 audit, achieved full compliance in both categories.
The accreditations, according to the release, comes on the heels of seven additional Department of Corrections facilities earning reaccreditation in 2022.