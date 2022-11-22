(The Center Square) – Nearly 17,000 children have benefited from a program designed to earlier identify children who have developmental and behavioral challenges in Delaware.
Help Me Grow Delaware, which received an appropriation of $103,800 this year and was founded in 2012, has helped 17,076 children across the state through a comprehensive and coordinated system that helps families find community-based programs and services. The program is administered by the state’s Division of Public Health.
“We know children make up the largest segment of people living in poverty and that one in six children ages 3 to 17 will have one or more developmental or behavioral disabilities,” Crystal Sherman, section chief of DPH’s Maternal and Child Health Bureau, said in a release. “Identifying health and developmental issues early in a child’s life is essential to obtaining long-term positive outcomes. Help Me Grow connects families – particularly new and expecting parents – with the needed resources and services.”
The funding, according to information culled from the department, is deployed to support an increase in developmental screening by pediatricians using the Parents Evaluation of Development Status Online tool. The tool gives parents a complete screening that determines if the child is facing any delays.
The program, which is accessed by calling 211, has served 10,210 families for home visits through the state’s Home Visiting Program; basic needs such as clothing, car seats, and furniture; and diapers, the release said. The program has also assisted people in the Women Infants and Children program, through 4,574 screenings via outreach services and another 1,961 through targeted referrals.