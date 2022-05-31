(The Center Square) – Overdose deaths in Delaware rose by 15% in 2021, according to new data released by the state.
The Division of Forensic Science’s annual report illustrates that during the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic the state saw an increase in drug overdose deaths. The new report cites fentanyl being involved in more than 80% of deaths and cocaine overdose deaths on the rise.
Health officials, according to the release, fear the overdose deaths are another component of the COVID-19 pandemic; 515 people died of overdoses last year.
“Our worries about the impact that COVID-19 would have on Delawareans already struggling with substance use disorder appear to be borne out by the Division of Forensic Science report on overdose deaths,” Department of Health and Social Services Secretary Molly Magarik said in a release. “At DHSS, we will continue to prioritize such harm-reduction strategies as training more loved ones to use Narcan, the medication that can reverse an opioid overdose, and to help more people in getting connected to the treatment they need to begin their recovery.”
Narcan is the brand name that contains naloxone, which is also in other brand names that fight opioid overdoses.
Of the 515 deaths, according to the release, fentanyl was a factor in 425. Fentanyl is a man-made pain reliever with a potency 50 to 100 times higher than morphine. However, the percentage of overdose deaths involving fentanyl dropped by seventh-tenths of a percentage point from the prior year.
The report showed overdose deaths from cocaine rose significantly; 221 of the 515 deaths included the white, powdery drug as a component. Cocaine overdose deaths rose nearly 9% from 2020.
In response, the state’s Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health created the 24/7 Delaware Hope Line (1-800-9-HOPEDE), which provides callers with a variety of resources and information, including clinicians and peer specialists.
“The COVID-19 pandemic increased stress in people’s lives, negatively impacted mental health, and isolated people from services,” Joanna Champney, director of the Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health, said in the release. She urged individuals with active substance use to consult with medical professionals.
The overdose death report showed that 334 deaths occurred in New Castle County, while there were 94 in Sussex County and 87 in Kent County.
Of the total deaths, according to the release there were 348 overdose deaths involving men and 167 were female. By race and ethnicity, 72% were white, 24% were black, 4% were Hispanic and there was one Asian casualty.
Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the Division of Public Health, said he urges active drug users to obtain Narcan, which is available at pharmacies. Narcan can successfully reverse an overdose.
“Narcan saves lives,” Rattay said in the release. “We urge anyone who is actively using illicit substances, as well as their family and friends, to have Narcan on hand, and be trained in how to use the overdose-reversing medication. Additionally, we encourage Delawareans to download OpiRescue Delaware, a smartphone app that provides lifesaving step-by-step instructions on how to respond to an overdose, including administering Narcan.”
To find training or distribution events, a participating pharmacy, or the Bridge Clinic in your county, go to HelpIsHereDE.com, and click on the overdose prevention tab.