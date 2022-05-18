(The Center Square) – Nonprofit groups in Delaware can apply for federal funding to address security needs, state officials said.
The Delaware Emergency Management Agency has announced the Nonprofit Security Grant Program is accepting applications through June 1. Funds can be used for physical or cyber security enhancements, along with other security-related programs that will help nonprofits against potential terrorist attacks.
According to the release, the program also works to integrate various preparedness efforts for nonprofit organizations into the state and local network of activities related to security.
The groups, according to the release, with a single site can apply for up to $150,000 in grants. Organizations operating out of multiple locations can apply for $150,000 for up to three sites, a maximum of $450,000.
Eligible nonprofit groups, according to the release, are to apply for the grants through the state’s emergency management agency. The applications will be sent to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Application materials include a complete investment justification, a mission statement on the organization’s letterhead, a vulnerability assessment of the location, or facility, the group uses. Groups can also submit supporting documentation that shows a security risk.
Application materials must be submitted to Mark Dworkin of DEMA at Mark.Dworkin@delaware.gov by 5 p.m. June 1. No applications will be accepted after the deadline.