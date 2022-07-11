(The Center Square) – The amount of money Delaware residents pay for specific diabetes equipment and supplies is poised to be capped at $35 per month, based on legislation that has passed both chambers of the General Assembly.
The House and Senate recently passed Senate Bill 316, which places limits on the amounts individual, group or state employee plans can charge for equipment and supplies for people diagnosed with diabetes. It was one of the last pieces of legislation taken up this session.
SB316 comes on the heels of similar legislation passed and signed into law two years ago. In 2020, Gov. John Carney passed a bill that capped insulin co-pays at $100 per month.
State Rep. David Bentz, D-Christiana, was one of multiple sponsors of the legislation.
“I care about individuals being able to afford their diabetes supplies and drugs,” Bentz said at a June 28 House Health and Human Development Committee meeting, which he chaired. “I believe that’s very important.”
While there was widespread support for the bill, a few questions and reservations were raised during deliberations.
With inflationary pressures in play, state Rep. Richard Collins, R-Millsboro, said he was concerned the provisions within the bill could lead to unintended consequences.
“It appears many items that are regularly purchased have gone up 30 or 40%, just in the last 12 months,” Collins said. “By not providing any inflation clause – in no time at all, $35, if we continue down this path, is going to pretty much be nothing.”
At the House Health and Human Development Committee meeting, Collins also asked a bigger picture question about what role government should have in regulating costs.
“It’s obvious somebody’s going to pay this cost,” Collins said. “Price controls have a horrible history of success. Typically, they cause shortages and a lack of desire to provide the products.”
When SB316 went up for a full debate on the House floor on June 29, Collins introduced an amendment that would have opened the door to twice-annual adjustments to the cap to account for inflation.
During the committee-level debate, state Rep. Melissa Minor-Brown, D-New Castle, said she spent her early adult years as a mother dependent on welfare. She said she is an adamant supporter of SB316 because of the lifeline it provides people who have been in her shoes.
“We talk about addressing inequities, we talk about addressing disparities, we talk about getting our community to a better quality of life,” Minor-Brown said. “We should be proud to do something like this. We have to do better.”
SB316 does have a number of caveats to the cap. For example, it does not apply to Medicare supplements, long-term care, disability income and limited benefit health insurance policies.