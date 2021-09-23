(The Center Square) – The number of new unemployment compensation claims in Delaware saw a slight jump, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday in its weekly report.
The First State saw an increase of 95 new claims filed for the week ending Sept. 18, with a total of 1,142 claims filed. For the week ending Sept. 11, there were 1,047 claims filed.
In total, the state handled 5,755 unemployment claims for the week ending Sept. 11, which was an increase of 13 new claims, according to the report.
The state did see a decrease of three claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Claims for the week ending Sept. 18. For the week ending Sept. 4, there was a drop in 1,411 claims as federal unemployment benefits expired.
Delaware’s unemployment rate stood at 5.4% for the month of August, ranking 32nd in the nation, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Nevada had the highest unemployment rate at 7.7%, while Nebraska had the lowest at 2.2%.
The state’s Department of Labor said in a news release Thursday that it will be hosting job fairs “in an effort to help job seekers and employers fill the thousands of job opportunities that are available across the state.”
A multi-employer job fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 30 at Glasgow Regional Park in Newark, coming off the heels of a job event in Dover that attracted nearly 600 jobs seekers, the department said.
“As our Business Services Unit collaborates with employers in conducting job fair events to fill their job openings, we are thrilled at the amount of job seekers who have come out to participate in these events,” Barry Butler, operations administrator of the Division of Employment & Training, said in the release.
The department said in the release there will be “more opportunities to attend upcoming job fairs statewide where people can go in person to find employment. Events are set for Sept. 29, 30 and Oct. 18.”