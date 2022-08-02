(The Center Square) – Emergency food assistance is coming to eligible families in Delaware, state officials announced.
The Delaware Pandemic EBT program will be issuing emergency food benefits that are designed to cover the summer break to provide meals when students are not in school.
“For vulnerable families across our state, the Summer Pandemic EBT program is an important way to make sure that the nutritional needs of children continue to be met when they are away from school,” Department of Health and Social Services Secretary Molly Magarik said in a release.
The issuance amount of $196 for each eligible child, according to the release, will be dispersed on EBT cards on Friday and Sept. 2. The department estimates $43.8 million in benefits will be paid to parents, or guardians, of 112,050 children in the state.
To be eligible for the program, children who received free or reduced-price school meals the last month of the 2021-22 school years, including children who graduated.
Households, according to the release, with children who are determined to be newly eligible for the program and enrolled in a state school during the 2021-22 school year and those households submitted an meal application prior to Aug. 26 and are approved will receive funding provided the student in enrolled in school.
The program also serves children who are under the age of 6 and are part of a household receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits during the summer.
The program is a joint collaboration between the Division of Social Services, the Department of Education, and schools.