(The Center Square) – A Delaware rental and utility assistance program has been extended, state officials announced.
The Delaware State Housing Authority has announced that renters in the state can now receive up to 18 months of rental and utility assistance through the Delaware Housing Assistance Program.
“We’re proud to announce this update to the DEHAP program,” Eugene R. Young, Jr., director of the Delaware State Housing Authority, said in a release. “While the difference of three months may seem negligible to some, we know that it makes a world of difference for Delawareans in need.”
The program, according to the release, previously provided 15 months of assistance, but an additional three months has been added in an attempt to reduce the number of renters facing evictions or financial insecurity due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Since the program was launched, the organization has doled out more than $55 million in rental and utility assistance to nearly 10,000 residents. According to the release, the program is funded through the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Funding was distributed in December 2020 and March 2021.
“DEHAP is a considerable asset for our state. So, if you’re looking for a sign to apply, this is it. The program is available, and DSHA is eager to help you as we all recover from the effects of the pandemic,” Young said.
The program remains open to those residents who have reached the previous limit of 15 months and can apply to receive funding for three months by accessing their profile in the housing authority’s online portal.
According to the release, the program was launched in March 2021 for renters affected by shutdowns, closures, layoffs, reduced work hours, unpaid leave, or financial hardship directly related to the pandemic.
Under the program, rental arrears from April 2020 and up to three months rent, or security deposits, can receive up to $2,000 per month. The organization can also help cover utilities that are due to landlords, in addition to late fees and court fees.
New applicants are encouraged to verify their eligibility for the program by visiting decovidhousinghelp.com, or text “RentHelp” to 302-204-5676, or contact one of the 15 community navigator organizations working with the department.