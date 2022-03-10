(The Center Square) – Paid family leave is the focus of a bill in the hands of the Delaware House of Representatives Health & Human Development Committee.
Senate Bill 1, which was passed Tuesday by a 14-7 vote, would create a statewide paid family leave and medical leave insurance program. If enacted, the bill would provide access of up to 12 weeks of paid leave to address a worker’s own serious health condition, to care for a family member with a serious medical condition, to bond and care for a newborn child, or to address the impact of a family member’s military deployment.
Sen. Sarah McBride, D-Claymont, who sponsored the Healthy Delaware Families Act, said she “couldn’t think of a better day to pass paid family and medical leave” on Tuesday, which was also International Women’s Day.
“We are one step closer to providing this lifesaving benefit to Delaware workers and their families,” McBride said in a tweet.
The bill, if enacted, would amend the state’s code relating to the program, and would set the eligibility, approval process, covered relationships, length of leave, types of leave covered, an appeal process, departmental powers, and would not require participation from certain smaller businesses.
If enacted, the bill would go into effect in 2025. The fund would use contributions from employee’s payroll to finance the payment of benefits, the bill reads.
The bill, if enacted, would provide an employee 12 weeks of paid leave, provided the employee has tallied 1,250 hours of service with the employer in the previous year. The employee would have to apply through their employer to request leave.
However, under the bill, companies with 10 or more employees, but less than 25, would be subject to only the parental leave portions of the bill. Employers with more than 25 employees would be eligible for all leave.
Under the bill, family and medical leave benefits would be payable to a covered individual for a birth, adoption, or placement through foster care of a child, or caring for a child during the first year after birth. Also covered under the bill would be caring for a family member with serious health condition or for an employee’s own health reasons.
The bill would provide parental leave for a person only once in a 24-month period.
Under the bill, the weekly benefit that would be paid out to an employee would be 80% of the individual’s average wages rounded to the nearest $1 for the 12 months preceding the application. The minimum weekly benefit would be set at not less than $100 per week, except if the wage were less than that.
The maximum weekly benefit under the bill in 2026 and 2027 would be $900 and beginning after 2027 the weekly maximum benefit would increase in proportion to the consumer price index.
If enacted, beginning Jan. 1, 2025, a company would be required to remit to the fund the contributions established under the bill. The rate for 2025 and 2026 will be 0.4% for each employee and 125% of a company’s contribution from the previous year beginning in 2027.
For family leave, under the bill, employers would have to pay 0.08% each quarter into the fund and beginning in 2027 contributions would be 125% of the previous year’s contribution.
Parental leave, under the bill, would have employers’ contribution 0.32% in 2025 and 2026, and 125% of the previous year’s contribution beginning in 2027 and beyond.