(The Center Square) – House Republicans in Delaware have appointed new leadership for the 152nd General Assembly.
As the Legislature stands in recess until Jan. 10, new leadership was selected during a caucus meeting on Tuesday. Rep. Mike Ramone, R-Pine Creek South, was selected House Minority Leader succeeding Rep. Danny Short, R-Seaford, the most tenured member of the caucus. Short was appointed to the post in 2012.
The House Minority Whip is Rep. Lyndon Yearick, R-Camden, taking the reins from Rep. Tim Dukes, R-Laurel. Dukes served in the post over the past two General Assembly sessions.
Ramone and Yearick, according to the release, are in leadership positions for the first time. Ramone has previously served with the Joint Finance and Bond Bill committees, and Yearick has served with the Policy Analysis & Government Accountability committee.
“Their professionalism and dedication will make this transition smooth and seamless,” Ramone said in a release. “I think our caucus comes out of this process united and reinvigorated. Our members have a lot to offer to the citizens of this state. We plan to be agents of positive change, offering new perspectives to the challenges facing our state.”
Yearick said he is eager to start the upcoming session.
“Our caucus members have a history of reaching out to constituents and crafting innovative ideas to address their concerns,” Yearick said in a release. “We plan to not only continue those efforts but to be more assertive in seeking collaboration and promoting solutions. We will be about ideas, not ideology.”
Representatives-elect, while technically beginning their new terms in office on Election Day, will be sworn in the first day of the 152nd General Assembly.