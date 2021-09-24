(The Center Square) – Delaware health officials are encouraging vaccine providers to give Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots to eligible state residents.
The state’s Division of Public Health announced the move in a Friday afternoon news release, stating, “certain populations recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)” can begin receiving the shots.
CDC data, according to the release, shows vaccines “remain effective in preventing hospitalization and severe disease” and “a booster shot will help provide continued protection against severe disease in these populations who are at risk” of getting COVID-19. Populations include residents over the age of 65, residents of long-term care facilities, and people ages 50 to 64 with underlying health conditions, the release reads.
“We are very confident that we have enough vaccine to meet the needs of individuals who meet the criteria for a booster, as vaccine capacity is now very different than it was when COVID-19 vaccines first became available. With that said, it may take some time to offer boosters to everyone who qualifies,” said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay. “We are focusing intently on protecting Delaware’s most vulnerable and we encourage everyone to consider their own situation when heading out to receive their booster in the next few weeks.”
The division said health providers can begin inoculating people with Pfizer doses as they are able.
The state said in the release, those eligible for booster shots “are recommended to seek the vaccine at existing vaccine sites.” Sites include pharmacies, health care providers, federally run health centers and the state’s standing vaccine sites at the Blue Hen Corporate Center in Dover, Georgetown Plaza in Georgetown, Canby Park in Wilmington, and University Plaza in Newark.
“While making booster shots available is an important move, DPH’s focus continues to be getting more Delawareans fully vaccinated,” said Dr. Rattay. “With only half of the state’s population fully vaccinated, we still have a long way to go.”