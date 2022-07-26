(The Center Square) – Cutting down on infant and maternal mortality are the focus of a series of Delaware bills that have been signed into law, Gov. John Carney said.
The governor announced Monday he has signed multiple bills that will expand health services across the state that are focused on maternal and infant health that are designed to improve health outcomes for families.
“This package of legislation is important for our community,” Carney said in the release. “Every child deserves a first chance to succeed, and every mother and family should feel supported throughout and after a pregnancy. These bills will help address infant and maternal mortality in our community and expand services to families across the state.”
According to the release, among high-income countries, the United States has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the world with wide disparities in race.
Of the bills signed, House Bill 340 gives authority to the Child Death Review Commission to provide a deeper focus on maternal concerns and will be renamed the Child and Maternal Death Review Commission. Included in the bill is an update to the definition of maternal death.
“The Child Death Review Commission is a critical function of our state’s judiciary,” Senate Majority Leader Bryan Townsend, D-Newark, said in the release. “By expanding its scope to focus on maternal issues, we may better understand some of the social determinants of health that affect pregnancy and the following months of postpartum recovery.”
House Bill 344(S), according to the release, will require the Delaware Perinatal Quality Collaborative to form a subcommittee that will focus on developing a bias and cultural competency training for employees in health care.
House Bill 342, according to the release, will expand restrictions on the use of restraints on women giving birth, or are in labor, that will include pregnant women and those in the 13-week postpartum period.
According to the release, House Bill 345 gives pregnant women, or those who have given birth in the prior six weeks who are in the custody of the Department of Corrections at Level IV or V facilities, access to midwives and doula services.
According to the release, House Bill 343 mandates the Division of Medicaid and Medical Assistance to formulate a plan for coverage of doula services by Medicaid providers. That report would be due Nov. 1 to the General Assembly. The services includes educational support to pregnant and birthing women before, during, and after child birth.
House Bill 234, according to the release, would require the Division of Medicaid and Medical Assistance to extend postpartum Medicaid coverage to one year from the end of pregnancy within the state plan amendment option that was created in the American Rescue Plan Act.
“As a nurse and a Black woman, I am extremely aware of the maternal and infant health issues affecting Delaware families, particularly Black mothers and babies,” said Rep. Melissa Minor-Brown, D-New Castle, who was the lead sponsor on the six House bills signed into law.