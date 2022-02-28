(The Center Square) — Despite being hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic, state officials are touting the success of the state’s Downtown Development Districts program, which completed 60 projects in 2021.
The program is run by the Delaware State Housing Authority, which said 55 large and five small projects were completed with an emphasis on residential home construction last year. The department late Friday released its Fiscal Year 2021 Annal Report and Story Map.
According to the release, $2.5 million in state funding was used in the project. The state has set aside an additional $10 million in state funds that are being reserved for 17 larger projects, ones the state expects will generate another $250 million in private investment to support the projects.
Of the projects, according to the release, the remaining ones are split between rehabilitation or mixed-use of commercial buildings. The state is working to remove blight while increasing the number and type of living choices in downtown areas. The projects are designed to follow a town’s identity.
“To date, 35 new homes have been built and half a dozen more are in the pipeline,” Rob Pierce, planning director for the City of Milford said in the release. “The momentum from these investments has radiated outside of our downtown area. We’ve even seen an impact on our aging and neglected housing stock. Instead of tearing down the foundations and creating empty lots, DDD helps maintain the character of historic buildings in our city.”
Sara M. Bluhm, economic development and community engagement administrator for Milford, said the program has “seen several big investments” in the city’s commercial sector. She said the program has been a benefit as businesses left its downtown to migrate to sites situated along major highways.
The downtown program, according to the release, was created through legislation proposed by Gov. Jack Markell in 2014, which was unanimously passed by the General Assembly. To date, the program has been responsible for the creation of 235 projects, which feature private investment, in the state’s downtowns of Clayton, Delaware City, Dover, Georgetown, Harrington, Laurel, Middletown, Milford, New Castle, Seaford, Smyrna, and Wilmington.
The program was created in conjunction with the University of Delaware’s Institute of Public Administration and Office of the State Planning Coordination, according to the release.
“Viable, stable community development is a critical part of DSHA’s mission and we are thrilled to steward this funding to support economic growth in downtown areas throughout the state,” DSHA Director Eugene R. Young, Jr. said in the release. “All that we have achieved in 2021 would not have been possible without our fantastic partners like The Division of Small Business, the Office of State Planning Coordination, University of Delaware, and many more.”
The organization is accepting 2022 Small Projects applications. For more information, visit the DSHA website.