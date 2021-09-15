(The Center Square) – With more vehicle manufacturers creating electric vehicles, one Delaware organization is working to ease the expense burden on vehicle charging equipment, officials said in a news release.
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has announced it has extended the Clean Transportation Incentive Program through June 30, 2022.
“Thousands of Delaware drivers have made the switch to electric vehicles, and the rebate program has continued to grow as more vehicles come on the market,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin in the release. “Transportation is a leading contributor to harmful greenhouse gas emissions, and this program is just one of the ways we are demonstrating our commitment to reducing emissions and improving air quality for a healthier Delaware.”
The state’s rebates are available for purchasing or leasing electric vehicles. The rebate includes $2,500 for battery electric vehicle, including those outfitted with range extenders and are priced at $60,000 or less. A $1,000 rebate is available for plug-in hybrid electric vehicles that feature a price tag of $60,000 or less.
DNREC said in the release that since Jan. 1 the program began has processed 288 applications for rebates, and in 2020, 401 applications totaling $885,000 have been processed.
Rebates are also available for businesses and property owners of multiunit dwellings, the organization said. The program will reimburse up to 90% of the charging station costs with a maximum amount of $3,500 per port and $7,000 per charging station for public properties, fleets, and multiunit dwellings, the release reads.
As part of the Clean Transportation Incentive Program, the organization said rebates are also available for natural gas and propane vehicles.