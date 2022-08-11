(The Center Square) – A new reproductive rights legal hotline is operating in Delaware.
The public-private partnership will provide free legal advice to individuals seeking guidance on reproductive rights following June’s U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, Attorney General Kathy Jennings said.
“Abortion is legal in Delaware, but millions of women in our sister states face legal and medical peril because of their states’ draconian abortion laws,” Jennings said in a release. “Our Abortion Legal Helpline is 100% free, completely confidential, and ready to help anyone – be they residents of our state, visitors, or providers.”
The hotline, which can be reached by calling 877-312-2366 or 302-992-8096, will work to ensure anonymity as callers are urged to leave a message with their questions, a best contact number, or instructions on how they would like to be contacted. Questions can also be answered on the attorney general’s website.
Callers will be provided with “know your rights” guidance from the hotline’s team of lawyers. Available is information on abortion providers in the state and for those coming to Delaware to obtain one, and individuals and organizations who give support to abortion patients and health care providers.
The hotline, according to the release, is a collaborative effort between the attorney general’s office, the Department of Justice, about a dozen law firms, and nonprofit and advocacy groups. It will be jointly administered through the ACLU of Delaware and the Department of Justice.
Service and support referrals, according to the release, will be given to Planned Parenthood and the First State Abortion Fund.
“Since the U.S. Supreme Court’s unprecedented and dangerous decision to overturn nearly five decades of court precedents, many people across the nation have wondered what the legal status of abortion is,” Mike Brickner, executive director of the ACLU of Delaware, said in a release. “We deliver a simple message for Delawareans and anyone who may come to Delaware seeking abortion care: abortion is legal here and the legal community has your back.”
According to the release, abortion has been legal in Delaware and is codified under law dating back to 2017. This past legislative session, Delaware passed laws that expand access to abortion in the state, protect visitors seeking abortions, and limit extradition.