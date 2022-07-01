(The Center Square) – Six laws related to guns, all tied to measures advocated regularly following high-attention shootings, have been enacted in Delaware.
Signed by Democratic Gov. John Carney in a Thursday ceremony, the House of Representatives’ measures ban the sale of assault weapons; raise most firearms purchase ages from 18 to 21; and strengthens background checks. The Senate legislation limits high-capacity magazines; puts gun manufacturers and dealers on notice, including accountability for reckless and negligent actions; and bans devices that can convert handguns to fully automatic weapons.
In a ceremony attended by many on board with the direction, Carney said, “We have an obligation to do everything we can to prevent tragedies like we’ve seen around the county from happening here in Delaware. We are not waiting to do what’s right – to take steps that will make our state safer.
"This historic gun safety legislation would not have been possible without the dedication of advocates who demanded action across our state. I’d like to thank members of the General Assembly for working to pass these bills before the end of session.”