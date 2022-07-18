(The Center Square) – More than 100 arts and community organizations are benefitting from state funding, Delaware officials said.
The Division of the Arts has announced nearly $3 million will be split among a host of organizations, and schools, to help preserve the arts in the state. Funding for this round includes general operating support, project support, arts stabilizations, and start-up and education resource grants.
“Artists and arts organizations statewide have been on the cutting edge of innovation and community impact over the last two years,” Jessica Ball, director of the Delaware Division of the Arts, said in a release. “As they turn to a new phase of recovery from the shutdowns related to Delaware’s public health emergency, it is critical that the Delaware Division of the Arts continue our significant investment into the sector. This investment in the creative workforce – artists and organizations alike – enhances education, stimulates local economies, and enriches our communities.”
Sixty-two organizations will receive $2.467 million for general operating support, according to the release, for providing programming for children and adults with physical and intellectual disabilities. Eight more organizations will receive $90,000 in stabilization grants that will allow for capital improvements and repairs to facilities the organization owns.
According to the release, 29 organizations will receive project support grants totaling $291,400, and 14 more will receive educational resource grants totaling $130,700.
The funding, according to the release, is allocated by the General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts. Funds from the Arts Consortium of Delaware Inc. are also utilized.
For fiscal year 2023, according to the release, the TranspARTation program has returned and will open in August. The program is designed to support travel expenses, including buses, fuel, parking and toll costs, of up to $500 for schools to travel to Delaware arts and cultural institutions. It will allow students to partake in performances, events and exhibits.
Plus, the Artist Opportunity Grants will be increased to $1,000 under the competitive grant where applicants can ask for up to 80% of costs for development and presentation opportunities, according to the release.