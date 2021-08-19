(The Center Square) – Delaware would receive $1.2 billion in funding for federal-aid highway apportioned programs if the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is approved by Congress, according to a fact sheet distributed by the Biden administration.
The White House calls the bill “the largest long-term investment in our infrastructure and competitiveness in nearly a century.” Fact sheets outlining the economic impact on each state were released by the administration earlier this month as the U.S. Senate debated the $1 trillion bill. The bill passed Aug. 10, with 19 Republicans voting in favor. The bill is now awaiting a vote from the House of Representatives.
The fact sheet released by the Biden administration says “Delaware has suffered from a systemic lack of investment. The state was awarded a “D” on an infrastructure report card from the American Society of Civil Engineers.
According to the information, Delaware has 250 highway miles and 19 bridges that are in “poor condition.” This has resulted in an additional $456 annually in costs for drivers and commute times have increased an average of 5% since 2011. The state would receive $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs and could compete for a portion of the $12.5 billion Bridge Investment Program. An additional $16 billion in funding for major projects is also included in the bill.
More than $226 million would be granted to Delaware over a five-year period to improve transportation. The money could ease commute time for Delaware residents who take public transportation, according to the fact sheet. Residents who ride the state’s public buses and trains spend an extra 87% of their time commuting. Ten percent of the state’s trains and other transit vehicles are no longer useful.
Delaware would receive $18 million over five years to expand electric vehicle charging stations throughout the state. The Biden administration wants to expedite the use of electric vehicles in the country. The bill also sets aside $2.5 billion in grant moneys that will be awarded to states based on their applications.
The plan also addresses the 11% of Delaware residents who do not have an internet subscription. If the bill passes the House, a minimum of $100 million would be given to Delaware to improve broadband coverage. About 21% of Delaware residents could apply for the Affordability Connectivity Benefit for low-income families.
The numbers could change if the data is updated.