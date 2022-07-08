(The Center Square) – Federal funding Delaware received during the height of the pandemic is nearly expended, State Auditor Kathy McGuiness said.
The state auditor announced Delaware has spent 99.2% of its Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act dollars as of this week. The state currently has a balance in the fund of $6.99 million from the $927,333,330 awarded.
As of July 5, 2022, Delaware state agencies have so far spent 99.2% of the $927.2 million the state received in federal CARES Act funding.
According to data provided from the Auditor of Accounts office, Delaware received a piece of the CARES Act funding that was passed by Congress in March 2020 as part of a $2 trillion piece of legislation.
Funds, according to the U.S. Treasury, were to be distributed to American workers, families, and small businesses in an attempt to preserve jobs as the economy slowed. The bill’s goal was to provide “fast and direct economic assistance.”
The funds were earmarked, according to the release, to fill gaps in budgets created by the COVID-19 pandemic that mounted from public health emergency expenses that were not accounted for in budgets between March 1 and Dec. 30, 2020.
As of the second week of July, the state spent $920 million of its CARES funds, with the Department of Labor seeing the most influx of cash at 21.76%. The Department of State received 21.15%, and the Health and Social Services received 13.56% of the funding.
Of that funding, according to the report, the Department of Labor has spent 21.92% of the funds, while the Department of State has expended 21.31%. Health and Human Services in the state has spent 13.66% of the funding.