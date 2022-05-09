(The Center Square) – Eliminating fines for marijuana possession and use in Delaware is part of a new House bill under review in the Senate, House legislative officials announced.
House Bill 371 – which does not legalize marijuana use in the state – would remove any civil penalties for adults who possess or use up to 1 ounce of the federally listed Schedule I drug. The bill is currently under consideration by the Senate Judiciary Committee.
The law, amended six years ago under the Delaware Code, is a $100 fine doled out for possession of “personal use amounts.” However, the vote on the new bill, which was 26-14, would remove the fine.
In April, in an exclusive interview with The Center Square, Rep. Edward S. Osienski, D-Brookside, introduced the bill.
He said at the time he had been working on the initiative “for quite a few years.”
“I want to end harmful prohibition on marijuana that has been more harmful than good,” Osienski said at the time. “People have been arrested and charged, and there are plenty of studies that show marijuana is less harmful than alcohol.”
Osienski then questioned why people are still being arrested for marijuana use and possession for small amounts.
Under the proposed bill, it would still remain illegal for anyone under the age of 21 to use marijuana; to sell marijuana in any form; to sell another item where marijuana was “gifted” to the purchaser as part of the transaction; to use the drug to barter; to use it in a public venue; to grow marijuana; or to operate or ride in a vehicle while using the drug.
Under the proposed measure, if enacted, residents aged 21 and older would be permitted to possess an ounce and use it in a nonpublic place and would not face retribution. The measure would also permit the drug to be shared among adults.
However, the proposed bill does not provide any relief from the initial acquisition of marijuana.
A second bill, House Bill 372, the Marijuana Control Act, if enacted, would provide for full legalization of the drug. That bill is currently under consideration of the House Appropriations Committee.
There are 18 states that have legalized marijuana, and Delaware is one of 37 states with medical marijuana laws, which was adopted in 2011.