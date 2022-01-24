(The Center Square) – Delaware residents who received unemployment benefits last year might be able to deduct the compensation from their gross income, based on legislation working its way through both chambers of the General Assembly.
Early this month, state Rep. Edward Osienski, D-Brookside, introduced House Bill 285, legislation that would provide tax relief to Delawareans affected by unemployment as COVID-19 remained an ongoing challenge.
The bill has other components within it as well, including a passage that would hold employers harmless of any fraudulent unemployment claims filed and sets the taxable wage base for 2022 at $14,500.
“During this pandemic, thousands of hard-working Delawareans lost their jobs through no fault of their own,” Osienski said in a statement. “Although many have returned to work or found new jobs, they are still struggling with financial difficulties brought on by being employed.”
HB 285, which was formally introduced Jan. 6, has worked through two House panels – the Labor Committee on Jan. 11 and the Appropriations Committee on Jan. 13 – with favorable recommendations.
The bill has officially been voted out of committee and has been placed on the House’s ready list at an upcoming, as-yet undetermined date for a third and final reading.
The loss in tax revenue will come at a cost to state government, and Delaware officials have begun crunching the numbers in advance of the final vote.
“The Department of Finance estimates the exemption of calendar year 2021 unemployment benefits (approximately $466 million paid in 2021) from state taxation will result in a general fund revenue loss of $18.9 million in the current fiscal year and $6.3 million in fiscal year 2023,” Robert Scoglietti, office of the comptroller general, wrote in a fiscal note.
Osienski’s legislation has received support elsewhere in the General Assembly, as well as the executive level.
State Sen. Jack Walsh, D-Stanton, is listed as an additional sponsor of the legislation. In the news release, Walsh pointed out the General Assembly last year provided about $25 million in collective tax relief to Delaware families and businesses impacted negatively by COVID-19.
“As we enter our third year of this public health emergency, we owe it to those Delawareans and the small businesses that make up the backbone of our economy to continue that tax relief for at least another year,” Walsh said.
Gov. John Carney, whose signature would be needed for the bill’s enactment, indicated he is supportive of continuing the tax relief if the legislation lands on his desk.
“Delaware families have been through a lot over the past two years,” Carney said. “And while we have significantly expanded unemployment benefits to support Delaware workers and families who have been hit hardest by the COVID-19 crisis, we shouldn’t then turn around and tax workers on that income.”
According to figures from the Delaware Division of Unemployment Insurance, more than 185,000 state residents’ claims have been filed the past two fiscal years.
From March 2020 to December 2021, the division has reportedly doled out a total $1.5 billion in unemployment benefits. Throughout 2019, $67 million in unemployment benefits were disbursed across the state.