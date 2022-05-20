(The Center Square) – Delaware is turning an eye to restoring part of its coastline, state officials said.
The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has started work to reclaim beaches that were affected by erosion during May’s noreaster. The Division of Watershed Stewardship, having just completed five beach nourishment projects in Delaware Bay communities, will oversee the project.
The project, according to the release, will focus on the majority of the state’s coastline, and will feature a partnership between the state and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The department has finished projects at Pickering Beach, Kitts Hummock, Bowers, South Bowers, and Slaughter Beach communities using 52,650 cubic yards of sand.
“Our Shoreline team will be hard at it for the foreseeable future on beach restoration priorities that this storm handed us,” DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin said in the release. “While restoring the beaches will not be instant nor easy, we are confident of surmounting the challenge ahead. We’re working on making the state’s beaches accessible and in shape for the summer.
“Of course, we also welcome the communities’ help in restoring the beaches just as they – and we – value our federal partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers when expected beach nourishment projects begin in a number of these communities as early as next fall.”
Cost of the project is not clear; efforts by The Center Square were unsuccessful to get a response on it from the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.
U.S. Sen. Tom Carper, who chairs the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, said the “damage done” to the state’s beaches clearly illustrates that “robust federal, state, and local partnerships are needed now more than ever.”
Today, I joined South Bethany Beach Mayor Tim Saxton to survey damage from recent storms.In Delaware, our beaches must be able to quickly recover following extreme weather like this. With passage of my bipartisan #WRDA2022 legislation, we’ll do just that. pic.twitter.com/cNnbXut5n2— Senator Tom Carper (@SenatorCarper) May 16, 2022
“I have been fighting to give one of our key federal partners in this effort – the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – several new beach restoration tools in the 2022 Water Resources Development Act legislation,” Carper said in the release. “Among the provisions in the bill are: emergency authority to allow the Corps to help restore beaches in the aftermath of storms; a requirement that the federal government pay 90% of the costs of the Bay Beach nourishment project; and a reorientation of the Corps’ civil works program to proactively address climate change and streamline the implementation of shoreline protection and restoration projects.”
Jesse Hayden, who serves as Shoreline and Waterway Section administrator for the department, said the “immediate goal” is to restore safe beach access “in as many communities as possible” before Memorial Day weekend.
The department, according to the release, will begin work in South Bethany this week. The community was hardest hit by the storm. Work will move south, then head north while focusing cleanup efforts for debris, smashed dune fencing, and reworking access crossings. A beach nourishment project is also underway north of the Indian River Inlet.
The beach nourishment programs are designed to place sand into the shorelines to help mitigate erosion, according to the release. Beaches, along with sand dunes, provide a natural barrier between the ocean and the bay. They also provide crucial habitat for wildlife.