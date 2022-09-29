(The Center Square) – New legislation was introduced this week that would benefit Delaware’s small business sector.
The Small Business Career and Technical Education Act, sponsored by U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, D-DE, would assist small businesses in hiring new employees and would support those who want to open a small business.
The bill, if enacted, would mandate Small Business Development Centers and Women’s Business Centers work with small businesses on hiring employees who are graduates of career and technical education programs, according to the release.
“Delaware small businesses, whether they’re in health care, construction, or engineering, are hungry to hire workers with specialized skills,” Coons said in a release. “The Supporting Small Business Career and Technical Education Act will help bridge the gap between these businesses and the students at career and technical education institutes, who are training to fill those good-paying jobs, get the opportunities they deserve.”
The bill, according to the release, is the Senate version of the bill introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by Rep. Marie Newman, D-IL, and Rep. Roger Williams, R-TX.
“Small businesses are the lifeblood of so many of our communities – from Illinois to Kansas and Delaware,” Newman said in a release. “Many are looking for workers to help run and expand their businesses. The Small Business Career and Technical Education Act will help provide resources to help skills-trained workers and students find jobs or start businesses of their own.”
As labor shortages in skilled trades cause a gap across many industries, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports there are 393,000 unfilled positions in construction as of July, which includes electricians, carpenters, plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters.