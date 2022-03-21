(The Center Square) – A $56 million project to extend broadband to every Delaware home will begin in the coming weeks, state officials announced.
Gov. John Carney and Jason Clarke, the state’s chief information officer, announced Broadband Infrastructure Grants were awarded to three internet providers as part of a broadband infrastructure project that began last October.
“Stable, high-speed internet connection is important for all Delaware families, students, and businesses,” Carney said in the release. “Now, with the availability of federal funds, we are on our way to giving Delawareans across the state access to connect to school, work, health care, and more.”
Comcast was awarded $33.1 million, Verizon was given $11.8 million, and Mediacom was awarded 11.1 million to encompass an additional 11,600 homes and businesses that currently don’t have access to high-speed, wired broadband, according to the release.
The three providers, over the next three years, will construct and extend current infrastructure to provide no less than 100 megabits per second download and 20 megabits per second upload in those underserved areas.
“Expanding access to reliable broadband service has long been a priority for Delaware,” Clarke said in the release. “We are excited to execute on the strategy of our stakeholders and our well-positioned vendor community to close the digital divide in Delaware.”
According to the release, the grants are part of a $110 million pledge the governor made in August 2021 to provide broadband access to every home and business in the state. Dollars for the project are provided under the American Rescue Plan Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
The grants awarded will cover nearly 75% of the capital construction costs for the companies and a 25% match for internet providers will be made. Winning bids, according to the release, were based on strategies to build out infrastructure and close gaps as part of the state’s Broadband Strategic Plan, which was developed by stakeholders from the public and private sectors in Delaware.
To find out if an area has internet access and to report addresses that do not, go to Delaware’s Broadband Hub.