(The Center Square) – A panel within the Delaware General Assembly is slated to give its final recommendation in September on a report detailing a list of potential long-range improvements to the Legislative Hall complex in Dover.
Throughout the past year, members of the Legislative Building Committee have been combing through a list of potential improvements focused on security, accessibility, technology enhancements, and reconfigured office space.
At the committee’s most recent meeting Aug. 18, the preliminary price tag for the improvements clocked in at $121.9 million and fell into one of three buckets: trade costs ($73.82 million); contingencies, supervision and administration ($24.29 million); and soft costs ($23.79 million).
Philip Conte, principal with Bear-based StudioJAED, said the assembly of the report and its contents remains tentative and subject to revision by legislators. The state entered into a contract with the company for the review that has been underway.
“As we start to approach the submission of this report, I think it’s important to note that we don’t want the general public that might know of this project through the media or members of this building committee to get caught up in the hype or passion that drives us as architects and engineers,” Conte said.
The project in its current iteration includes a number of specific improvements to Legislative Hall, including an addition onto the facility that would include a reconfiguration of the current main entrance. The specific task would carry a price tag of at least $29.5 million.
“It’s all very doable, but there’s a premium when you’re doing that,” Conte said.
Other improvements include a proposed pedestrian tunnel that would run under Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and connect to a new Legislative Hall parking garage. The parking garage would replace an existing lot at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Water Street.
During the most recent deliberations, committee members shared various views on the project proposal and its priority in the grander scheme of the state’s budget.
“I, for one, would find it very difficult to support making this level of investment on a building that is used part of the year,” said state Sen. Bryan Townsend, D-Brookside.
But other committee members, including state Rep. Timothy Dukes, R-Laurel, gave a different take.
“This process has been very diligent,” Dukes said. “Legislative Hall is the center of the state. It’s the state capitol.”
From a financial standpoint, Dukes prefaced his comments, stating, “I’m a little cautious right now about the amount, but we are right now in the high end of the construction market.”
Conte indicated glass and aluminum building supplies have increased 30% to 40% since inflation set in.
Many of the components of the proposed Legislative Hall revamp have been hashed over at previous meetings.
The Aug. 18 session provided an opportunity for committee members to review a fresh set of cost estimates and solidify a timeline on next steps for the project.
The Legislative Building Committee is scheduled to have its final meeting about Legislative Hall on Sept. 22. During the session, committee members could act on the document before it goes through other channels, including – ultimately –the full General Assembly.