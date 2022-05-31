(The Center Square) – A Delaware program using federal dollars for bonuses in the child-care industry is now accepting applications, state officials said.
The Delaware Department of Education announced the Child Care Professional Bonus Registry will offer $1,000 for those child-care professionals who have worked directly with children for at least 20 hours per week and for at least 90 days.
The state, according to the release, is using $10.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars to fund the first-of-its-kind program in an effort to show appreciation in and retain the state’s child-care workforce.
“These professionals support our earliest learners and their families,” Secretary of Education Mark Holodick said in a release. “COVID-19 highlighted just how essential their work is every day. Many of our licensed child-care programs remained open throughout the pandemic, providing critical care for children and allowing their families to continue their work in our hospitals, correctional institutions, police and fire stations and other essential jobs.”
According to the release, education department officials used their time over the past few months to construct a secure data collection system. The program will collect employee data information to verify eligibility for the bonus program. Applications are due by July 29.
Once employees are verified, according to the release, licensed professionals can receive payments in 10 days through direct deposit or up to 30 days if they opt for a check to be delivered through the U.S. Postal Service.
More information about the program can be found at the Delaware Department of Education website.