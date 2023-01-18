(The Center Square) — Delaware Gov. John Carney is seeking a 3% across-the-board pay raise for teachers and other public school workers to help ease a chronic hiring crunch.
In his preliminary budget proposal, Carney said he plans to ask the state legislature to approve a 9% raise for teachers and a 3% raise for others who work in public education, along with another $18 million in education spending for the next fiscal year.
The increased spending would provide an additional $15 million for the state's "opportunity funding" program which focuses on students with learning disabilities and English language learners, bringing its total to $53 million. His plan would also divert another $3 million into the Wilmington Learning Collaborative, bringing its total to $10 million.
Carney frames the proposed raises, which are subject to legislative approval, as a workforce development tool to help fill a pressing shortage of teachers and other school workers.
"We want to retain and recruit the best teachers into Delaware schools," the Democrat said. "The competition for those teachers is intense, but I’m confident we can get this done."
Education Secretary Mark Holodick said the spending plan "demonstrates our state’s commitment to strengthen education" and combined with other programs will help the state "better meet the needs of all students."
"Increased teacher compensation positively impacts our ability to better retain highly effective educators while simultaneously puts our districts, charter schools, human resources directors and school leaders in a much better position to recruit top-notch educators," Holodick said in a statement.
Holodick said if the plan is approved as part of the budget it would coincide with the yearly hiring cycle for new teachers.
"The timing of this plan is critical in that it is ahead of students graduating teacher prep programs this spring," he said.
Like most states, Delaware is struggling with a shortage of public school teachers, but state officials point out that pay for teachers lags behind other neighboring states.
Delaware educators are paid an average starting salary of $43,448 with benefits, compared to $54,053 in New Jersey and $48,510 in Maryland, according to data from the National Education Association.
Concerns about the teacher shortages prompted the state last year to create a Public Education Compensation Committee to propose updates to educator pay scales.
Carney's proposal comes out ahead of a report from the committee, which is expected in November, detailing how much more money teachers should be paid.
Nationwide, school districts are struggling to fill teacher vacancies at a time of low unemployment and stiff competition for workers of all kinds.
Teacher shortages were a problem even before COVID-19, but the pandemic exacerbated the problem, experts say. More than 300,000 public school teachers and other staff quit the profession between February 2020 and May 2022 -- a roughly 3% decrease, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Roughly 44% of public schools had vacancies for full or part-time teaching positions at the beginning of the current school year, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.