(The Center Square) – Delaware Gov. John Carney was joined by environmental advocates and members of the General Assembly on Friday as he signed legislation that aims to expand renewable energy sources, cut down on carbon emissions, and reduce the impact of plastic waste on the environment.
“It takes all of us working together to address the existential threat of climate change in our communities,” Carney said in a news release.
All three bills signed Friday were sponsored by Sen. Stephanie Hansen, who chairs the Senate Environment & Energy Committee.
“These measures – along with the updated Renewable Portfolio Standards signed by the governor in February – mark significant steps forward in Delaware’s energy policies and our stewardship of the natural environment,” Hansen said in the release. “None of these bills would have been possible without input from dozens of environmentalists, community groups, businesses and advocates who were willing to put aside their differences to help forge policies that will lead to a healthier, cleaner and more sustainable Delaware.”
The governor signed Senate Bill 2, which looks to speed up the adoption of solar systems that are community-based, to allow electric generation for private use, or that can be connected to the electric grid.
According to the release, the bill “creates a legal framework that will allow residents to enjoy the cost savings and low-carbon footprint of solar power.” Solar panels wouldn’t have to be installed on the residents' own properties and could be used as a community solar project, the release reads.
Carney also signed Senate Bill 21, which amends the state’s Energy Act to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles by creating a more accessible network of charging stations throughout the state.
The legislation, the release reads, allows “state agencies to charge employees and the public a fee for the use of charging stations” situation on state property. However, the fees cannot exceed the agency’s cost, according to the release.
Lastly, the governor signed Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 24. This legislation would make it unlawful to release balloons fill with air or lighter-than-air gases. Under law in the state, it is considered littering to release four balloons or fewer and carries a $25 fine. A mass release constitutes a civil penalty and $250 in fines and eight hours community service for releasing five or more balloons.