(The Center Square) – A mixture of federal and state funds are being utilized in Wilmington to provide for a new library.
A new sales agreement, Delaware Gov. John Carney said, has been reached for property at 3905 N. Market St. in the state’s largest city where $22 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding and funds from the fiscal year 2022-23 bond bill will transform the property into a new library. The venue will feature land and site development to provide parking needs. The site currently houses a vintage SAAB dealership.
“Libraries have evolved to meet the needs of communities, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Carney said in the release. “This new library in Wilmington will provide services to the surrounding community, benefitting families and children for generations. This could not have been made possible without the work of various stakeholders.”
Dr. Annie Norman, who serves as the state librarian, led the effort, according to the release, to obtain the property, working with state legislators, leadership at the current Wilmington Library, and various advocates.
“When we invest in our libraries, we are investing in children and families of all walks of life,” Secretary of State Jeff Bullock said in a release. “No other public institution but libraries can assist someone looking for employment, provide health and social services, and connect individuals to critical resources all in one place. Through this much-needed investment, we are setting a pathway for success for the greater Wilmington community.”