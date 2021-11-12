(The Center Square) – Students in Delaware schools will be masked into the new year.
Gov. John Carney, in a news release, said the state’s Department of Health and Social Services has announced the state has extended its emergency masking requirement for public and private schools until Feb. 8.
“Delaware children from kindergarten through high school are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, which will go a long way in protecting the health of students, educators, and school communities statewide,” Carney said. “It’s our hope that, by February, we will be able to lift the state mask requirement. Our focus over the coming weeks and months will be on increasing Delaware’s vaccination rates.
“That’s how we’ll finally move past this pandemic. These vaccines are free, safe, and extremely protective against the COVID-19 virus. Getting the shot will keep Delaware’s children protected, and keep them in school. I’d encourage all eligible Delawareans to get their shot.”
The current masking mandate was due to expire on Dec. 10. However, the department opted to exercise the order by an additional 60 days. It is expected to be formalized later this month.