(The Center Square) – A decision by the Environmental Protection Agency to put more stringent emissions controls on Delaware vehicles is drawing praise from state officials.
The EPA said earlier this week it is reinstating a waiver on vehicles in 14 states to curb air pollution while improving the state’s air quality.
Gov. John Carney called the move “necessary” to restore California’s authority under the Clean Air Act, which will help The First State battle climate change and prevent sea levels from rising.
“Delawareans, and all Americans, stand to benefit from putting cleaner cars on our roads and being proactive toward reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” Carney said in the release. “Revoking the California waiver ignored the longstanding authority in the Clean Air Act for states to adopt California’s stronger vehicle emission standards.
“This is critical to Delaware for mitigating the impacts of climate change. Delaware is the lowest-lying state, and the transportation sector has become a significant contributor in degrading our air quality. This action puts us in position to move beyond that temporary roadblock toward a cleaner future – with cleaner air – for Delawareans.”
According to the release, the EPA, under guidance of the Biden administration, has put the California waiver back into place. The waiver allows state’s the ability to set vehicle emissions standards that are more strict than federal guidelines.
Delaware, according to the release, in 2010 adopted California’s Low Emission Vehicle standards, along with 13 other states and the District of Columbia. By adopting the emissions standards, the state says it has “reduced greenhouse gas and criteria air pollutant emissions while improving air quality.”
Delaware’s Climate Action Plan outlines guidelines for the state to transition to zero-emission vehicles and more efficient transportation systems.
“We continue to provide opportunities for clean vehicle ownership so that Delawareans can take an active role in improving our state’s air quality while also helping us take on one of the state’s major challenges to public health,” DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin said in the release. “Today we can thank the EPA for making the road ahead less cumbersome for our clean air future.”