(The Center Square) – Education workers in the state will have to be fully vaccinated or submit to weekly testing, Delaware's governor said.
In a news release last week, Gov. John Carney, in conjunction with the Division of Public Health and the Department of Education, announced that educators, staff, contractors and volunteers who work in public and private schools must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing.
“There’s no better way to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and keep all Delaware children in their classrooms, than to get vaccinated,” Carney said about the mandate that goes into effect Nov. 1. “Our top priority has been to get all Delaware students back in school this fall. This new requirement will help keep them there and prevent regular disruptions to their learning. These vaccines are safe and extremely protective against COVID-19 infection and serious illness. I encourage all Delawareans to get your shot and help us finally put an end to this pandemic.”
According to the release, the mandate was formally issued by emergency regulation.
The governor in August issued a requirement that all students, teachers and staff at the state’s private and public school wear masks.
Carney said at the time, “There’s no higher priority than getting all Delaware children back in their classrooms full-time this fall."
Susan Bunting, the state’s Education Secretary, told the Delaware Business Times that she is working with “19 charter schools and 11 districts in the state to facilitate testing. In addition, educators who don’t follow the mandate would be subject to discipline that could lead to termination, the paper reported.