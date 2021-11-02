(The Center Square) – Child care providers in the state will be getting a major boost.
Gov. John Carney announced that $120 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding will be used to provide support to the hard-hit industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Delaware’s childcare providers have stepped up and stayed open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing hospital workers, first responders, and other emergency personnel to stay on the front lines over the course of this crisis. They deserve our support and a significant debt of gratitude,” Carney said in the release. “This new funding from the American Rescue Plan will support childcare providers, help providers keep their doors open, and help them attract and retain staff. We’re also excited about our new partnership at Delaware State University, which will build on workforce development efforts statewide to support current and future early childhood staff. I want to thank President Biden and our federal delegation for making these important resources available.”
Carney made the announcement along with Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long and members of the state’s congressional delegation, in addition to childcare providers.
Investments in early childhood education means investments in future generations. Proud to join @JohnCarneyDE today as we announced how funds from the American Rescue Plan will help Delaware’s childcare providers hire and retain the staff they need keep their doors open. pic.twitter.com/mflPx8oSUr— Senator Tom Carper (@SenatorCarper) November 1, 2021
Of the $120 million, according to the release, $24 million will be utilized for Child Care Stabilization to aid childcare providers to remain open and operating, and $10.6 million will be used to provide financial relief for the state’s child care workers.
Carney also announced $10.6 million in ARPA funds will be used to fund Delaware State University’s Early Childhood Innovation Center, which is in partnership with the Department of Education and the Department of Health and Social Services.
“We know it takes a village to raise a child, and we cannot forget about those who make up the village,” said Dannaé Sewell, director of Delaware State University’s Early Childhood Laboratory School in the release. “The parents, guardians, community partnerships, and importantly, the early childhood educators. Keeping the early education workforce at the forefront is everyone’s job.”
As part of a partnership between Delaware State University, the Department of Education and Department of Health and Social Services, a total of $30.6 million will be invested over the next five years in the construction and launch of the Early Childhood Innovation Center, the workforce and expanding access to affordable childcare.
Delaware State University, under the partnership, will develop a statewide infrastructure for students interested in becoming involved in the childcare industry, according to the release, while funding will expand scholarship opportunities.
“We have always known that early childhood experiences are critical to the educational success of all children, especially those of color and/or living in poverty,” Delaware State University President Tony Allen said in the release. “As a longtime advocate for education reform, I am thrilled to see the State taking this decisive step to address the issue. At the same time, I am humbled at the trust placed in Delaware State University, but equally confident that we will deliver for families across Delaware.”