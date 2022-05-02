(The Center Square) – A new special report shows that Delaware has erased its backlog of rape kits using federal dollars, state Auditor Kathy McGuiness said.
The “Delaware Erases Rape Kit Backlog” special report from the office of Auditor of Accounts details how the state used federal funding from the National Sexual Assault Kit Initiative to instill practices to clear the state’s backlog of untested rape kits.
“Every year there are 463,634 victims (age 12 or older) of rape and sexual assault in the United States,” McGuiness said in the release. “Unlike other proactive states in the region, Delaware has yet to address legislation mandating testing for all rape kits to eliminate the backlog from recurring and ensure justice is provided for survivors.
“Sexual assault affects millions of individuals globally regardless of race, gender, or socioeconomic status. Acting now demonstrates that survivors matter and that those who break the law will be held accountable. It is key that policymakers develop a solution to prevent unnecessary delays and backlogs from forming.”
The Sexual Assault Kit Initiative was established in 2015, according to the report, to address the nationwide backlog. Delaware applied for and received more than $2.1 million in federal funding through the Bureau of Justice Assistance, which administered the program.
The state cleared 1,235 rape kits at a cost of $1,730,945 and cleared all tests prior to 2018 reporting.
In the report, the Uniform Crime Reporting System from 2014-19 showed there were 2,017 individuals who reported being a rape victim and 433 rape arrests were made.
In June 2015, the General Assembly adopted Senate Joint Resolution 1 requiring every law agency to report the number of untested rape kits to the state attorney general’s office. At the time, the state retained 1,033 untested sexual assault kits that were housed in evidence/storage areas in law enforcement agency offices.
In September of that same year, the report reads, the Delaware Criminal Justice Council sought funding from the Bureau of Justice Assistance and garnered a three-year federal grant through the SAKI project. The state was awarded $1.169 million, plus an additional $1 million was awarded in October 2018 to address the backlog.
According to the report, backlogged rape kit testing was carried out with an average cost between $500 and $1,200 per kit.
The testing, according to the report, showed that 110 profiles in the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System, known as CODIS, to match an offender with an arrest following, and matched DNA with 45 known and unknown perpetrators in 12 states.
“The Criminal Justice Council continues working with our partners to enhance the current testing policy to ensure the elimination of future backlogs of sexual assault kits,” Michael Kelly, Delaware SAKI Coordinator, said in the release.