(The Center Square) – Financial audits of the state’s Career and Technical Education programs showed funds are being appropriately spent, State Auditor Kathy McGuiness said.
The state, according to a news release, chose to audit Cape Henlopen, Laurel, Appoquinimink, Lake Forest, Milford, New Castle County Vocational Technical School, Smyrna, and Woodbridge as per state requirements to examine spending for programs ending June 30, 2019.
“I would like to congratulate all eight school districts for a job well done, and for allocating the funds for CTE programs in a way that provides maximum value to Delaware’s students,” McGuiness said in the release. “Career and Technical Education programs play a significant role in preparing young Delawareans for the workforce, especially for occupations that are in high demand.”
Per Delaware code, according to the release, 90% of the occupation-vocational unit’s Division II funds, aside from energy funds, “shall be allocated to each school that generates these funds and expended to support the State-approved” courses and programs at the schools. The code also calls for random audits to determine whether the funds are spent according to the state’s criteria.