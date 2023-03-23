(The Center Square) — Delaware workers could be paying more for health coverage as the state attempts to whittle down a projected $140.5 million deficit caused by rising insurance claims.
The state Employee Benefits Commission is considering plans to increase premiums for active employees by either 16.8% beginning this year, or alternatively by 9.4% annually for the next three years.
During a hearing Wednesday, the commission heard from a consultant with the Willis Towers Watson firm, Chris Giovanello, who said the premium increases are needed to close the gap between revenues and rising insurance claims.
"We’re not looking at double-digit rate increases long term," he told the panel. "We’re in a scenario where we need to get revenues in line with the claim projections."
Delaware's health care costs have skyrocketed as the number of retired state employees increases, with an estimated $25 million gap between revenues from premiums and claims expected this fiscal year, officials say.
If approved, it would be the second year in a row Delaware workers' health care premiums will be going up. Last year, premiums rose by an average of 8% after several years of no increases.
Like many states, Delaware is struggling with rising health care and prescription drug costs that have skyrocketed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2020, the First State had the fifth highest per capita health care costs in the nation, averaging $12,899 per individual, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation report.
Delaware has about $10 billion of unfunded liability for its retiree health care system, which is projected to grow to $33 billion in 2050, if the state doesn't take action.
Gov. John Carney has proposed a plan to move about 30,000 state retirees' benefits to Medicare Advantage as part of a broader cost savings plan to reduce the state's unfunded pension liabilities.
Last year, the state approved a three-year contract with Highmark Delaware to administer the Medicare Advantage for former employees.
But the changes face pushback from retirees, with a group of former state lawmakers accusing Carney of trying to "privatize" public health benefits by moving retirees onto a program that will cost him more money while providing fewer benefits.