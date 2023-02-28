(The Center Square) — A group of former Delaware lawmakers are criticizing Gov. John Carney's plans to "privatize" Medicare coverage for tens of thousands of state retirees and their dependents by moving them to a different health care plan.
In a letter to Carney, the former legislators said they are "deeply concerned" about Carney's move to switch about 30,000 state retirees' benefits to Medicare Advantage as part of a broader cost savings plan to reduce the state's unfunded pension liabilities.
"Many of us will also be affected by this monumental change to the benefits the state has provided its retirees for decades," they wrote.
The lawmakers pointed to a recent consultant report which suggested that changes to eligibility for retirement healthcare benefits "would have a far greater impact" than privatizing traditional Medicare.
"After all, retiree Medicare benefits are 80% funded by the federal government," the lawmakers wrote.
The lawmakers said Carney's plan would force retirees into a program that "denies medically-necessary care ordered by their doctors, requires retirees request pre-authorization for 2,030 procedures and medications; charges deductibles, co-pays, co-insurance, and cost-sharing fees" among other complaints.
Like many states, Delaware is struggling with rising health care and prescription drug costs that have skyrocketed in the week of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state has about $10 billion of unfunded liability for its retiree health care system, which is projected to grow to $33 billion in 2050 if the state doesn't take action.
Last year, the state’s Pension Benefit Committee approved a three-year contract with Highmark Delaware to administer the Medicare Advantage Plan for former state employees.
Despite pressure from retirees, Carney has resisted calls to delay the switch to Medicare Advantage, saying the state would be violating contractual agreements by doing so.
But the former lawmakers wrote the unfunded liability of the state's healthcare fund should "not be the only consideration" in his decision-making. They said the law requires Carney to select the "best plan" for the state and its pensioners, but said his plan is "not the best" to "satisfy the interests of Delaware’s pensioners."
"Even in the worst of times, we kept our promises to our retirees and made sure that their excellent healthcare benefits were secure," they wrote. "Now it is your turn to do the same for those who went before you."